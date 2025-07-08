Insider Expects Cleveland Browns to Make Shocking Contract Move
The Cleveland Browns haven't exactly had a ton of luck handing out multi-year contracts in recent years, and that goes beyond the infamous Deshaun Watson deal.
You would then think the Browns would be much more careful about inking lucrative long-term contracts going forward, but Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com is actually anticipating that Cleveland will make a rather surprising financial move with one of its defenders.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. became eligible for an extension this offseason and has just one year remaining on his deal, but after a disappointing showing in 2024, it didn't seem all that likely that the Browns would pay him. At least not before the 2025 campaign begins.
Well, Labbe feels that an extension could be possible for Emerson, and he thinks it could be a fairly expensive one, as well.
“This isn’t so much about whether the Browns consider Emerson a part of their future — they likely still do and an extension still seems like a reality," Labbe wrote. "It’s more about how much of a commitment they make to him. Will they lock him in as the No. 2 with [Denzel] Ward for the foreseeable future or could the contract look more like the extension they gave Grant Delpit in 2023 — a slight overpay, yes, but a reasonable commitment to a player who is more of a piece than one of your cornerstone."
For reference, Delpit signed a three-year, $36 million pact with Cleveland back in December 2023, which now looks like a bit of an overpay. Would the Browns really give Emerson more than that following a season in which he logged a 47.9 overall grade at Pro Football Focus?
It seems more probable that Cleveland will wait to see how Emerson performs in 2025 before making any rash decisions on the former third-round pick, especially with fellow cornerback Greg Newsome II also slated to hit free agency next March.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns WR Earns Stunning Comparison to NFL Legend
MORE: Browns' Top Potential Franchise Cornerstone May Surprise You
MORE: Cleveland Browns Weapon Receives Tantalizing Outlook
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Brutal Offseason Blunder Coming Full Circle
MORE: Browns Could Cut Ties With Frustrating Former All-American