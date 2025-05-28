Cleveland Browns Predicted to Land QB Compared to Josh Allen
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, nabbing Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in Rounds 3 and 5, respectively.
While some feel that Sanders could ultimately be the Browns' quarterback of the future, there are others who believe that Cleveland already has its eyes set on some of the top signal-caller prospects of next year's draft class.
While Texas Longhorns phenom Arch Manning is obviously the biggest name, there will be a plethora of options available, and Cooper Girolamo of Mike Farrell Sports has identified a very intriguing potential solution for the Browns: Penn State Nittany Lions star Drew Allar.
In a ridiculously early 2026 NFL mock draft, Girolamo is predicting Cleveland to land Allar with the second overall pick.
"It’s pretty clear as of now the Cleveland Browns are not going to be good next year and with their first of two first-round picks, they will be taking their quarterback of the future No. 2 overall with Penn State QB Drew Allar," Girolamo wrote. "The Browns likely would have taken Allar second overall this year had he declared for the draft so they would likely sprint to the podium to draft him a year from now. Allar (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) has all of the physical and mental tools to be the league's next Josh Allen."
Allen is certainly a lofty comparison, especially given that the Buffalo Bills superstar just won the MVP award.
Allar is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 302 yards and six scores.
Of course, the Browns will need to thoroughly assess their situation under center next season before they make any rash decisions, but if they don't feel 100 percent comfortable that the long-term answer is on their roster, they may very well decide to draft a quarterback next April, and Allar could be that guy.
