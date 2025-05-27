Former Browns Star Facing Grim NFL Reality as Retirement Looms
Back in 2019, the Cleveland Browns were widely viewed as potential Super Bowl contenders after adding Odell Beckham Jr. to a receiving corps that already included Jarvis Landry. With Baker Mayfield under center and Nick Chubb in the backfield, the Browns' ceiling seemed limitless.
Unfortunately, things did not exactly work out for Cleveland, which went just 6-10 and missed the playoffs. Beckham himself was solid, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, but he wasn't quite as electrifying as the Browns expected.
Beckham went on to spend just two-and-a-half miserable seasons in Cleveland overall before being waived in November 2021, and at this point, the three-time Pro Bowler is a distant memory among Browns fans.
Since then, the 32-year-old has bounced around between several different NFL teams, and while he did play a role in the Los Angeles Rams winning a Super Bowl during the 2021-22 campaign, he has never quite captured his former glory.
Last season, Beckham logged just nine catches for 55 yards with the Miami Dolphins, and with the LSU product still available in free agency, the question of retirement has been prompted by many.
Are Beckham's days in the NFL finished? Not only has he not posted a 1,000-yard campaign since his first year in Cleveland, but he hasn't even achieved 600 yards in any one individual season since then.
Couple all of that with the fact that Beckham has a history of questionable antics, and you have to wonder if his career as a professional football player has reached its end.
There has not been any real interest in the New Orleans native this offseason, and based on his complete lack of production in 2024, you can understand why.
At this point, it's hard to imagine Beckham actually forging a significant role somewhere, so it may actually be time for the former New York Giants first-round pick to hang up his cleats.
