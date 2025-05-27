Cleveland Browns Complete Major Move With Surprising Draft Pick
The Cleveland Browns were widely expected to select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft last month, but instead, they traded down to No. 5, where they took defensive lineman Mason Graham.
It was a jarring move by a Browns squad that was in desperate need of a weapon like Hunter, and fans were not exactly thrilled that Cleveland passed on the superstar wide receiver for the Michigan Wolverines product.
That being said, Graham was widely viewed as one of the best defensive players in the class heading into the draft, and the Browns definitely needed some help on that side of the ball after the unit showed major slippage in 2024.
Well, now, Graham is officially a long-term member of Cleveland, as the Browns have signed the rookie to a four-year, $40.9 million contract, via Ian Rapoport of NFL media.
Graham spent three years at Michigan, helping lead the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023. That season, he registered 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He then posted 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2024, earning an All-American selection.
The 21-year-old will join a Cleveland defensive front that already includes defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been one of the best players in football for years. Graham will almost surely start from Day 1 for the Browns.
Cleveland had the top-ranked defense in the NFL two years ago, but last season, the Browns were very disappointing on that end. We'll see if Graham helps change that in 2025 and beyond.
