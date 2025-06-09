Browns Fans Get Painfully Honest on Cleveland's Biggest Need
The Cleveland Browns went just 3-14 last season, so it should come as no surprise that they have a plethora of needs up and down the roster. However, some needs are more pressing than others.
During a recent survey conducted by SB Nation Reacts, Browns fans voted on the team's most prominent area of weakness, and as far as the defensive side of the ball goes, 63 percent of the Cleveland faithful singled out safety.
The Browns currently have Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman as their two starters at the position. They lost multiple safeties this offseason, with Juan Thornhill, De'Anthony Bell and Rodney McLeod all departing (McLeod actually retired).
Cleveland did add a few safeties, as well, signing Damontae Kazee and Rayshawn Jenkins in free agency while also bringing in undrafted free agent Donovan McMillon, who may very well have a good chance of making the 53-man roster.
That being said, fans have every reason to question the Browns' depth at that spot, and Delpit — whom Cleveland signed to a three-year, $36 million extension in December 2023 — clearly took a significant step back last season.
Because it's not a glamorous position, most people don't focus on safety, but Browns fans in the know obviously understand that they are not entirely set in that category.
Perhaps Cleveland can make another addition before the offseason comes to a close, or maybe Hickman — who looked good during his time on the field in 2024 — will make a leap next fall.
Whatever the case may be, the Dawg Pound is definitely not enthralled with what the Browns are currently trotting out in the middle of their secondary.
