Patriots Prioritize Defense Among Five Potential Trade Targets
Since taking the reins in January as the 16th head coach in New England Patriots franchise history, Mike Vrabel has vowed to always do what is in the best interest of his football team.
Sporting a surprising 5-2 record, the Pats are winners of four straight — their longest such streak since 2021. Under Vrabel’s stabilizing tutelage — as well as the meteoric rise of second-year quarterback Drake Maye — New England currently possesses the second overall seed in the AFC Playoff Standings.
On the surface, business in New England appears to be going well, as is.
Still, with the Nov. 4 NFL trade fast approaching, the Pats find themselves in a uniquie position. They are once again being mentioned among the AFC’s top contenders. With needs along their defensive front seven, as well an running back and receiver, the question as to whether they should stray from the status quo to upgrade their team will be hotly debated. In that vein, here are five names to watch as potential Patriots targets in the coming days.
Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
If Vrabel and the Patriots decide to swing for the fences, landing Hendrickson would metaphorically clear Fenway Park’s “Green Monster.” Though their defensive line has been one of their top performing units, the Pats still lack quality depth when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Accordingly, recent rumors indicate that New England may be prioritizing an upgrade of their defensive front over obtaining a new offensive weapon for Maye.
Hendrickson would instantly enhance New England’s rotational pass rush. The 30-year-old has compiled 15 total tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble, while generating 23 pressures — most of which he compiled with little help from his Bengals’ teammates. Having notched 39 sacks over his last 40 regular-season games, the FAU product has both the resume and the current production to make him a coveted commodity.
Though the Patriots have the cap space needed to extend Hendrickson beyond this season, his being dealt to New England is considered an unlikely long shot. The Bengals have been adamant about having no plans to trade the former All-Pro. Still, Hendrickson will have his share of suitors inquiring on his availability. It is safe to assume that the Patriots will continue to be among those calling the Bengals within the next week.
Arden Key, DE, Tennessee Titans
With New England’s defensive front already featuring several of Vrabel’s former pupils — including Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane and Jack Gibbens, Key would almost certainly be a comfortable fit in Foxborough. Having signed with the Titans in 2023, Vrabel's last season with the team, he worked his way into the starting lineup, finishing the season with 30 tackles and six sacks.
Though he has remained a notable contributor on Tennessee’s defense since Vrabel’s departure, he is heavily rumored to be on the block. At age 29, the impending free agent could allow his current team to recoup some value, if trades. His knowledge of the defensive system run by Vrabel and his staff in New England, could make him an instant contributor. Should New England get assurance that his quad injury — which has kept him sidelined for the past two games, including the Titans 31-13 loss to the Pats in Week 7 — is not serious, Key could be a player to watch heading into the deadline.
Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Green Bay Packers
Despite sitting atop the NFC at 4-1, the Green Bay Packers may look to move their rotational edge rusher for a price the Patriots may find reasonable. Enagbare has logged 13 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and two run-stuff as Green Bay’s fourth rusher this season.
While the 6’4” 258-pounder would be unlikely to crack New England’s starting lineup, his versatility make him an interesting target. Though he has the ability to attack the quarterback from the outside, he also is able to rush inside. If the Pats are looking to fortify their front to prevent gains in the game’s final minutes, as well as in third-down situational packages, Enagbare can be a strategic piece who can align over a guard on the inside, as well as a tackle on the outside.
Rico Dowdle, RB, Carolina Panthers
Despite having signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in March, Dowdle’s high-level performance within the first seven weeks of the season may be forcing Carolina’s hand when it comes to his future with the club.
At 5‘11, 215 pounds, Dowdle’s compact, yet lean build gloves him the ability act as either a lead or situational back. The 27-year-old maintains his balance while possessing the leg power to succeed on power runs. For the two games in which he replaced the injured Chuba Hubbard (calf,) the South Carolina a product, in the lineup, the rushed for 206 and 186 yards respectively.
Perhaps most importantly, Dowdle is a standout when it comes to ball security. The veteran rusher, per USA Today, has fumbled just four times on 480 career touches. While lead back Rhamondre Stevenson is showing marked improvement from his recent struggles with securing the football, Dowdle would provide an instant upgrade to New England’s running back corps, both on early downs and as a situational replacement for the injured Antonio Gibson.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
As Patriots fan continue to clamor for a trade which will land Philadelphia Eagles’ receiver A.J. Brown in Foxborough, all indications are that the defending Super Bowl champions will not be dealing the second team All-Pro — at least, not during the season.
Enter … or should we say, RE-enter … Jakobi Meyers?
While a reunion between Meyers and the Patriots seemingly makes sense on the surface, there are understandable obstacles which may prevent it. In the “pro” column, the Raiders (2-4) are unlikely suitors to sign Meyers to an extension. With the playoffs an unlikely destination, they may look to obtain at least some value for him before his contract expires at the end of the season. It would also give Las Vegas the chance to hasten the development of their young receivers.
From a Patriots perspective, Meyers would rejoin the team as one of its most sure-handed receivers in recent memory. Meyers’ best season in New England came in 2021 when he caught 83 of 126 targets for 866 yards — coincidentally under the tutelage of current offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Given his abilities in the slot, Meyers’ addition would allow veteran Stefon Diggs to earn more outside reps.
However, a source close to the team recently confirmed to OnSI that Vrabel, MCDaniels and the Pats offensive brain trust remain content with their current corps of receivers. Rather than surrender valuable draft capital at the deadline, they appear eager to alleviate Diggs’ slot duties with DeMario Douglas, while continuing to develop rookie Kyle Williams. As such, a trade for Meyers at the deadline looks to be doubtful, but not impossible.
