Cleveland Browns HC Gets Honest About Nick Chubb
While Cleveland Browns' fans were heartbroken by recent news of star running back Nick Chubb signing with the Houston Texans, the organization continued to show their gratitude towards the longtime veterans' historical run in Cleveland.
When talking to the media on Tuesday, Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke out about Chubb signing with the Texans, stating that he was excited for his former running back.
“Yeah, obviously, excited for Nick," Stefanski said. "I haven’t talked to him yet but reached out to him. You guys know how I feel about him. He’s a huge part of our success here, huge part of this franchise. So, we wish him luck and, it’s something that we’ll obviously stay in touch with him throughout this year.”
After being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb would go on to become one of the greatest running backs in franchise history, putting him against the likes of legendary rusher Jim Brown. In his seven seasons with the Browns, Chubb managed to rush for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns on 1,340 carries. He would also be selected to four Pro Bowl teams during the stretch.
Unfortunately for the highly-decorated running back, he would suffer a major setback in 2023 after going down with a brutal knee injury that would end his season. Chubb eventually made his return to the field during the 2024-25 season, playing in eight games and rushing for 332 yards on 102 attempts. And with general manager Andrew Berry selecting both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, it was almost inevitable that the team would not resign Chubb this offseason.
