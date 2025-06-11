Cleveland Browns' WR Solution May Come from Unexpected Source
The Cleveland Browns have a rather rough situation at wide receiver, as they haven't added a single reliable weapon at the position this offseason.
Yes, the Browns signed Diontae Johnson in free agency, but there is a reason he was still available after the NFL Draft. Remember: he played for three different teams in 2024.
Beyond Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland lacks definitive answers in its receiving corps, and with the market pretty dry in terms of options, the Browns may be forced to enter the regular season as currently constructed at that spot.
But is it possible that Cleveland may have a sleeper in-house option that could represent a potential solution for the squad?
Browns Nation has identified a possible player to watch, singling out undrafted rookie Luke Floriea, who has looked mighty impressive in offseason workouts.
Floriea played his collegiate football at Kent State and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 44 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns, good for a rather robust average of 15.9 yards per catch.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound pass-catcher obviously doesn't have desirable size, but that doesn't mean he can't potentially have an impact as a slot receiver on the professional level.
At the very least, Floriea may have a shot to crack the Browns' 53-man roster. After all, it's not like Cleveland is loaded with talent in its receiver room. Cedric Tillman will probably be the No. 2, and players like Johnson, Jamari Thrash and David Bell will also be battling for significant roles.
None of those guys have a stranglehold on the position, so with a strong showing in camp and preseason, Floriea stands a chance to actually head into Week 1 with the club.
