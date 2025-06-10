Browns' Myles Garrett Gets Candid on Front Office Concerning Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has certainly experienced a wide array of emotions this offseason. Initially, he requested a trade, and it was looking like his tenure with the Browns was over. But eventually, he accepted a monster contract extension to stay put.
Unfortunately for Garrett, one of his longest-tenured teammates — running back Nick Chubb — just departed to sign with the Houston Texans, and that is something Garrett was hoping Cleveland would avoid.
While speaking to reporters at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the former Defensive Player of the Year revealed that he was "lobbying" for the Browns to retain Chubb and that that particular subject was a part of his conversations with general manager Andrew Berry earlier in the offseason, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.
Here's what Garrett needs to understand, though: Chubb is now 29 years old and has clearly been compromised courtesy of the devastating knee injury he suffered in September 2023. He then sustained a broken foot this past December after playing in eight games.
During his time on the field in 2024, Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per carry, so it was becoming blatantly obvious that he was no longer a No. 1 back any longer. As a result, the Browns selected a pair of halfbacks in the NFL Draft, and it's apparent that Cleveland is planning to roll with them moving forward.
There really was no place for Chubb on the roster at this point, and he was able to latch on to a contending Texans team for a much better fit heading into 2025.
Realistically speaking, a parting of ways was best for both sides, and as tough of a pill as that may be for Garrett to swallow, it's something that he will surely come to grips with as time passes.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Named Ironic Trade Target for Miami Dolphins
MORE: Browns' Myles Garrett Wants to Put Aaron Rodgers in 'Graveyard'
MORE: Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Blasted for Controversial Move
MORE: Browns Connected to Huge Move for Former Packers Pro Bowler