Browns Linked to Explosive Playmaker That Makes Perfect Sense
The Cleveland Browns have an obvious need at wide receiver, but whether or not they choose to adequately address it between now and Week 1 remains to be seen.
The Browns avoided selecting a receiver in the NFL Draft for some reason, and outside of outcast Diontae Johnson, they didn't add anyone in free agency, either.
However, there is still time for Cleveland to rectify its mistakes, and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has identified a very plausible target for the Browns: former Jacksonville Jaguars wide out Gabe Davis.
Moton listed Cleveland among two potential suitors for Davis (the other being the Pittsburgh Steelers), who was released by the Jaguars last month.
Davis signed a three-year deal with Jacksonville last offseason, but he was a significant disappointment in 2024, managing just 20 catches in 10 games before getting injured.
However, the 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive four-year run with the Buffalo Bills prior to that, with his best campaign coming in 2022 when he hauled in 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging a hefty 17.4 yards per catch.
Davis has long been known for his game-breaking ability, as evidenced by the fact that he owns a healthy career average of 16.2 yards per grab. He doesn't have the greatest hands and he is maddeningly inconsistent, but at this point, the Browns don't have many other options.
Beyond Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland is incredibly thin at the receiver position, which makes a player like Davis all the more enticing as a potential candidate for the club in free agency.
