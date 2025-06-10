Browns' Myles Garrett Wants to Put Aaron Rodgers in 'Graveyard'
As if the AFC North wasn't tough enough for Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns, legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to join the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month, meaning that the Browns will have to deal with Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson all in the same division.
However, Garrett doesn't seem overly concerned about Rodgers. In fact, he sees this as a brilliant opportunity for himself.
"Good opportunity to put him in the graveyard," Garrett told reporters at Browns minicamp.
Yeesh. That is one monster of a quote from the former Defensive Player of the Year, who is certainly knowing for wreaking havoc among quarterbacks across the NFL.
Garrett missed organized team activities, but he is smack dab in the middle of Cleveland's mandatory minicamp and is already providing plenty of bulletin-board material to boot.
The 29-year-old probably doesn't care all that much, though. Nothing is going to stop him from getting to opposing signal-callers, as he has logged double-digit sacks for seven straight seasons and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles, finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Garrett topped out at 16 sacks in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022 and has made five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (six overall). He has also earned four First-Team All-Pro selections.
Meanwhile, Rodgers spent 2024 with the New York Jets, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The 41-year-old may not be the same dominant force he was during his Green Bay Packers days, but he clearly has something left in the tank.
Now that Garrett has delivered a major warning to Rodgers, it should create some combustible fireworks when Browns and Steelers first meet on Oct. 12 in Pittsburgh.
