Browns Holding Pivotal Meeting With Two Top Draft Prospects
In less than three weeks, the Cleveland Browns will be on the clock in Green Bay, Wis. at the NFL Draft with the No. 2 overall pick, looking to add a franchise-changing player.
In the meantime, the team's brass is putting the finishing touches on their pre-draft evaluations to determine what player that might be.
That brings them to Boulder, Colo. for what the Colorado Buffaloes are calling their "NFL Showcase" on Friday, April 4, where Cleveland's top officials will get to watch quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way, Heisman winner Travis Hunter in person.
According to multiple reports though, including one from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns also have met or are meeting with the pair of Colorado stars over a private dinner as well.
Cleveland's contingent of personnel reportedly includes owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, as well offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterback coach Bill Musgrave.
It's a conversation that could be pivotal in the Browns making a final decision on who exactly they want to select with the second pick later this month.
Speaking at the NFL owner's meetings earlier this week, Haslam explained that these private settings allow him and his staff to learn even more about their potential future cornerstone players on a personal level. He also revealed that parents and significant others are also welcome.
As Cabot also noted, Sanders Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders was expected to be part of the gathering as well.
