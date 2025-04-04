Insider Poses Interesting Travis Hunter Theory for Browns
The Cleveland Browns could go in a variety of directions with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and that includes potentially selecting wide receiver Travis Hunter.
The Browns definitely seem to like Hunter, as both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have raved about the Colorado Buffaloes superstar.
However, Zac Jackson of The Athletic has posed an interesting theory on why Cleveland seems to be hyping up Hunter so much: trade leverage.
"The Browns are probably talking up Hunter because they’re legitimately impressed," Jackson wrote. "But with Berry and Stefanski insisting they have not reached any final decisions with their draft plans, they could be at least subtly nudging the New York Giants at No. 3 or the New England Patriots at No. 4 to give up capital in a potential trade up for Hunter, which would allow the Browns to add picks and still get [Abdul] Carter, a quarterback or a lineman with their first-round selection.
It is legitimately possible that Cleveland could trade down from No. 2, take Carter and still end up with a quarterback, perhaps selecting one in the second round while still adding other draft picks in a potential trade.
There are a smorgasbord of options available for the Browns, who desperately need to solve their situation under center but do not seem entirely enamored with Shedeur Sanders.
One potential avenue for Cleveland would be selecting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart on Day 2, as Dart's draft stock has risen considerably in recent weeks.
These next several weeks should be enthralling for Browns fans. Let's just hope Cleveland ends up making the right decision.
