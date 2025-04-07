Browns Host Standout TE for Pre-Draft Visit
The Cleveland Browns could be looking to upgrade their tight end position with an intriguing prospect within this year’s draft class.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are hosting a visit for Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo.
Arroyo has emerged as one of the better tight end prospects within this year’s class, perhaps as an option on day two of the draft. Cleveland, among multiple other teams, have taken clear interest in his services and potential fit.
Arroyo comes off a strong season with the Hurricanes catching passes from Cam Ward. He collected 35 receptions worth 590 yards and seven touchdowns during his 12 games on the field. He’s a 6-foot-4, 245-pound force with upside as a receiver and a blocker, possibly being the best at his position in the class behind Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland.
Currently, the Browns’ tight end room is held down by David Njoku at the top, with the likes of Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates falling behind him. It makes for an intriguing opportunity to claim Arroyo off the board if he falls in their laps during day two of the draft to pose as a nice one-two punch with a star in Njoku.
Of course, there’s a few other needs present on this Browns roster that could take priority over tight end, but if there’s Browns see a high ceiling with the Miami product, he could be in play if his stock ultimately falls in the right place.
The Browns will have one second-round pick and two thirds to use at their disposal during this month’s draft, each of which could be possible spots for Arroyo, depending on how well Cleveland’s pre-draft visit with the budding tight end transpires.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
