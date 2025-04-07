Browns Could Consider Re-Signing Failed First Round Pick
Could a reunion with 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. be in play for the Cleveland Browns?
At this point in the offseason it doesn't seem so crazy, even if it's something fans may not want to hear.
Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura wasn't afraid to say it out loud during an interview with 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman show with Anthony Lima late last week. Zegura didn't stop at only suggesting Cleveland could re-sign Wills though, he had a couple other current Browns free agents in mind for reunions as well.
"I would go out right now, and this is just me, I'd sign Nick Chubb today, I'd sign Elijah Moore today and I'd sign Jed Wills today. And I'd bring in Joe Flacco," Zegura explained.
First off, re-signing Chubb would be a move met with resounding adoration from the Cleveland faithful. He's a fan favorite, and even though he's coming back from yet another season-ending injury, Browns fans would love to see him back in the fold.
Moore is an interesting suggestion to re-sign because he's never really been much more than a role player at receiver during his two years in Cleveland. That said, he did flash during certain games and certain quarterbacks (including Flacco).
Wills, is the name that caught people's attention, though. As a first-round flameout, the Alabama product has been highly scrutinized during his five years with the Browns, leaving doubt on numerous occasions over whether or not he truly "loves football." His injuries have also become a problem in recent years as well.
Even general manager Andrew Berry and his staff showed to have doubts about Wills, by not offering him a second contract. Perhaps that second deal could come in the form of a one-year prove-it variety.
That was the premise of Zegura's argument during the interview. Simply that the Browns have a number of needs to fill, including left tackle, and bringing back Wills would at least give them another option for the position to compete during training camp.
Cleveland has already added Commanders free agent Cornelius Lucas and Bears utility o-lineman Teven Jenkins this offseason. Both of whom could be part of the equation at left tackle.
The team also gave 2023 fourth-round pick Dawand Jones a look on the left side last year and could do so again. The Ohio State product is working his way back from a broken fibula and arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason, though.
Perhaps Wills could factor into the mix on a very cheap deal too, and allow the Browns to focus on some of their other needs during the NFL Draft later this month.
Bringing back Wills wouldn't be an ideal plan by any stretch of the imagination. It certainly doesn't help that he's coming off another knee injury that forced him to the IR late in the 2024 season, either.
That said, Cleveland has a lot of areas to still address, most notably at the quarterback position. If Berry and company are looking to piece that left tackle spot together and address it full-time later, then suddenly Zegura's idea may not be too off base, even if it riles up the masses.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Linked to Franchise-Changing Trade With AFC Contender
MORE: Browns Predicted to Land Shedeur Sanders in Improbable Fashion
MORE: Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Opens Up About Shedeur Sanders
MORE: REPORT: Browns Considering Stunning Draft Pick That May Make Fans Revolt
MORE: Browns Must Take Travis Hunter At No. 2 and Here's Why