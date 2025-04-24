Cleveland Browns Insider Hints Team Could Trade No. 2 Pick
Maybe the Cleveland Browns won't be selecting Travis Hunter with the second overall pick of the NFL Draft after all? Could a trade possibly be brewing?
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has reported that the Browns "have something cooking" with the No. 2 pick and that "teams are calling" and "they're listening."
This would obviously be a monumental move for the Browns, who have long been widely expected to select Hunter with their top draft pick on Thursday night.
Of course, Cleveland has a plethora of holes up and down its roster, so it's entirely possible the Browns may want to trade down in order to collect as many draft picks as possible to plug those holes.
Plus, it's no secret that Cleveland needs a quarterback, but outside of Cam Ward, who is probably going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, no other quarterback is expected to go in the top five. Perhaps the Browns could move down and then more comfortably select a signal-caller with one of the draft picks they acquire in this potential trade?
Cleveland is coming off of a brutal 3-14 campaign, so the Browns definitely need to get things right in this year's draft. That goes beyond the No. 2 overall pick, but obviously, their top draft choice is their most vital asset heading into the evening.
It will surely be interesting to see how far down Cleveland is willing to move in the draft order. Naturally, the further down the Browns move, the more picks they will likely land in return. We'll see what happens.
