Browns Linked to Five Intriguing Trade Ideas Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns will surely be receiving a lot of phone calls for the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but there are plenty of other avenues for the Browns to explore outside of their first-round selection, as well.
Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal has listed off five potential trades Cleveland could consider in the draft, and while moving out of the second overall pick was one of them, he also offered a few other intriguing ideas.
Another included the Browns trading back into the first round, potentially to select a quarterback (Shedeur Sanders?) to pair with Travis Hunter, who Cleveland will almost certainly be taking at No. 2 if it stays put. Another option Easterling mentioned was acquiring another second-round selection, potentially to nab an offensive lineman or a running back.
Easterling also proposed that the Browns—who own a million and one sixth-rounders—could potentially land a fifth-round pick, where you can actually land some good value (there should actually be some good receivers and halfbacks still available there).
Finally, Easterling suggested that Cleveland could trade one of cornerback Greg Newsome II or defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, both of whom are entering the final years of their respective contracts and probably won't be re-signed next March.
There are a bevy of routes for the Browns to explore this week, and given all of the holes they have up and down their roster, it would strongly benefit them to consider each option.
We'll see what Cleveland decides to do.
