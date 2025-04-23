Browns Connected to Trade Involving Compelling Pass Rusher
The Cleveland Browns are very involved with deciding what they will do with the second overall pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, and understandably so. After all, that selection could ultimately determine the future of their franchise for the next several years.
However, the Browns have more to do than just deciding who they will pick at No. 2. They also have six other rounds of the draft to worry about, and they may also want to consider some trades.
For example, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal has proposed an interesting potential trade candidate for Cleveland, wondering if the Browns could try to move defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo.
"Another player who has been mentioned as a trade possibility is defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, but that one would be a little more tricky considering it wouldn't result in any salary cap savings, leaving the Browns on the hook for $6.7 million this season," Easterling wrote.
Essentially, Cleveland would probably only be willing to move Okoronkwo if it were able to land an enticing draft pick in return, but based on the fact that the 29-year-old has displayed decent ability as a pass-rushing specialist, the Browns may be able to extract a Day 3 pick for him.
Okoronkwo logged 23 tackles and three sacks in 2024, but he enjoyed a particularly strong campaign with the Houston Texans in 2022 when he finished with 44 tackles and five sacks.
It's within reason that a team in desperate need of pass-rushing assistance could express interest in the University of Oklahoma product, so there could be something there for Cleveland.
