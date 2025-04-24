Cleveland Browns Receive Major Last-Minute NFL Draft Warning
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the NFL Draft with a very obvious need at quarterback, but the problem is that this isn't a very good quarterback class.
As a result, many feel that the Browns shouldn't even bother taking a signal-caller this year and should instead punt to 2026.
That includes noted Cleveland talk show host Bruce Drennan, who doesn't want the Browns touching Shedeur Sanders or any quarterback prospect in this draft.
“Talking about the draft, if they draft Sanders, oh God help us. Let alone if they wait for 33 and take [Jalen] Milroe?” Drennan said. “Or, this [Jaxson] Dart? Have you guys seen Dart play in Mississippi? Every time I watched him play in Mississippi, he threw interceptions.”
There has been some chatter that Cleveland could try to trade back into the first round for another quarterback or that the Browns may just nab one with their second-round draft pick. As a matter of fact, both Milroe and Dart have been hot names for Cleveland.
That being said, neither is viewed as an elite talent, which is why they are generally being considered Day 2 picks.
Drennan is certainly exaggerating a bit when it comes to Dart throwing interceptions, though. This past season, the Ole Miss product totaled 29 passing touchdowns and just six picks, and a year ago, he finished with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Taking everything into account, the Browns have tons of holes to fill on their roster, so there does exist a world in which Cleveland could skip taking a quarterback this go-around and wait until next April when the class is expected to be much stronger at the position.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Pull Off Pre-Draft Trade With Houston Texans
MORE: Browns Linked to Five Intriguing Trade Ideas Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Reveals Thoughts About Mentoring Young QB
MORE: Browns Connected to Trade Involving Compelling Pass Rusher
MORE: Will the Cleveland Browns Make This Shocking Move On Draft Night?