Cleveland Browns Insider Issues Brutal Reality About Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb remains a free agent with the NFL Draft just around the corner, and thus far, the Cleveland Browns don't appear to have shown that much interest in re-signing him.
That doesn't necessarily mean that Chubb is bound to depart Cleveland, but it does entail that the Browns aren't prioritizing him at this stage of his career.
ESPN's Tony Grossi has provided an update on the situation with Chubb, and while he hasn't ruled out the possibility of the Browns keeping the running back, he feels that it will require a set of circumstances that Chubb may not agree to.
“The Browns want to get fresher and more explosive at the lead running back position. That doesn’t mean they wouldn’t bring back Chubb, but it means he would have to accept a lesser role with a commensurate salary," Grossi wrote. "I’m hopeful Chubb will come back, but if he gets another offer I don’t think he will."
Chubb played in just eight games this past season, returning in October after missing the first six games while recovering from a devastating knee injury he suffered the year prior. During his time on the field, he rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a meager 3.3 yards per carry.
To make matters worse, the 29-year-old broke his foot in December, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
There was a time when Chubb was one of the best halfbacks in football. He made four straight Pro Bowls between 2019 and 2022, racking up well over 1,000 yards in each of those seasons. However, those days seem to be long gone.
This is a deep running back draft class, so Cleveland will almost certainly be taking one later this month. What that means for Chubb remains to be seen.
