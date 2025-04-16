Browns Analyst Doubles Down on Dak Prescott Trade Rumor
Recently, it was rumored that the Cleveland Browns were actually in talks with the Dallas Cowboys to land quarterback Dak Prescott. It seemed like a rather ridiculous suggestion given the contract Prescott just signed last year, but speculation is continuing to build.
Noted Cleveland talk show host Bruce Drennan—who originally reported that Prescott rumor late last month—has doubled down on his prediction, once again projecting that the Browns and Cowboys will consummate a deal that will send Prescott to Cleveland.
"I'm not backing down from my prediction about this Prescott deal possibly going through," Drennan said. "Isn't it coincidental that New England just traded [Joe] Milton III to Dallas? This kid is NFL starting quarterback ready."
While the Cowboys attempting to gauge trade interest in Prescott is certainly not out of the realm of possibility, would the Browns really entertain it?
Cleveland saw what happened the last time it swung a trade for an incredibly expensive quarterback. Do the Browns really want to go through that again?
Prescott is coming off of a nightmarish 2024 campaign in which he played in just eight games before being lost for the season due to a hamstring injury. During his time on the field, he threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. That came on the heels of a brilliant 2023 in which he totaled 36 passing touchdowns and just nine picks.
The 31-year-old inked a four-year, $240 million deal with Dallas last September, and nearly all of it ($231 million) was guaranteed. Sound familiar?
Unless the Cowboys are willing to pay a significant chunk of Prescott's contract and/or sweeten the pot with some draft capital, it seems unlikely that Cleveland would do this. Then again, stranger things have happened.
