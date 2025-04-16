Browns-Chiefs Trade Proposal Pairs Myles Garrett With Rising Star
The Cleveland Browns are primarily focused on who they are going to select with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but that does not mean they wouldn't still be open to intriguing trade offers.
The Browns need significant help on both sides of the football, so if they can acquire an established talent to assist them, they would certainly explore the opportunity.
Well, Joe Summers of Factory of Sadness has concocted a blockbuster trade proposal for Cleveland in which it would send it second-round draft pick and a 2026 second-rounder to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for defensive end George Karlaftis and a third-round selection.
"Karlaftis is the real deal," Summers wrote. "He has two years left on his rookie deal assuming his fifth-year option is exercised, and he raises his game in the biggest moments. A beloved member of the locker room, Karlaftis could help transform the Browns' culture while providing championship experience that Cleveland needs."
This would definitely represent a fantastic trade option for the Browns, as it would give them an incredible pass-rushing duo of Myles Garrett and Karlaftis. We know what Garrett can do, but the latter is a rising star who racked up 10.5 sacks in 2023 and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 35 tackles and eight sacks.
Of course, the question is, why would the Chiefs do this? While Kansas City doesn't seem overly eager to extend Karlaftis just yet, he still has two years of club control remaining on his contract, and the Chiefs are still trying to contend for Super Bowls. Trading him would be counterproductive to that goal.
Perhaps Kansas City would be willing to move Karlaftis if it were blown away by an offer, but just recouping a couple of second-rounders when it would also be shipping a third-round pick back to Cleveland probably wouldn't be all that enticing to Andy Reid's squad.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Travis Hunter's Latest Comments Are a Major Warning to Cleveland Browns
MORE: Browns Star Nick Chubb’s Latest Video Has Fans Buzzing
MORE: Browns Clearly Thinking of Swinging Big NFL Draft Trade
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Chances of Drafting Shedeur Sanders Take Major Hit
MORE: Browns Urged to Make Bold Move for Former 1,000-Yard WR