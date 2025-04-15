Travis Hunter's Latest Comments Are a Major Warning to Cleveland Browns
There has been significant momentum building toward the Cleveland Browns selecting Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, but Hunter recently made some comments that could raise some hairs in Cleveland.
Hunter is universally known for having played both wide receiver and cornerback in college, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made it clear that he would prefer the Heisman Trophy winner focus on the former if Cleveland drafts him.
That doesn't seem to sit well with Hunter, who made his feelings on playing both sides of the football abundantly clear during an interview with Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.
"It's up to them to want me to be on their team and the organization to believe that they can let me do exactly what I want to do, and that's play both sides of the ball and be the same Travis that I was in college and better," Hunter said. "I don't believe in wishing to be the second overall pick. If it was up to me, I'll be the first overall pick. I'm blessed to be the best player in this, one of the best players in this draft, in this class, so I'm blessed to be where I'm at."
That seemed like a direct shot at the Browns' wishes, and it's definitely something Cleveland will have to consider when making its selection later this month.
Of course, the Browns can just take Hunter and proceed from there. The 21-year-old is widely viewed as a generational talent, so Cleveland probably wouldn't pass on him just because of that comment.
Still, this is something the Browns are obviously going to have to establish with Hunter if they do ultimately choose him No. 2 overall.
