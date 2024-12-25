Browns Insider Reveals Eye-Opening Report About Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns have a serious problem on their hands. At this point in time, they do not appear ready to compete as a serious contender and superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett is ready to compete.
Recently, Garrett made it clear that he has no interest in rebuilding with the Browns. If that is where the team truly is at, he could very well request a trade and try to find a home elsewhere.
Now, a new report has been made that doubles down on that stance.
Mary Kay Cabot, one of the most respected reporters in Cleveland, has delievered an eye-opening report once again. Garrett could legitimately end up leaving town.
“He’s going to need to see and know … that they are challenging for the playoffs, and they are trying to make it to a Super Bowl. If they can’t say that next year, then he really is going to explore his options,” Cabot said.
For the Browns to be able to prove to Garrett that they can win a Super Bowl, they will have to sell their future plans. This season, the team looked nowhere close to being a contender.
Deshaun Watson is still set to be paid big money for two more years. There is really no way to get out of that situation. Unfortunately, with his contract on the books, Cleveland has very little wiggle room to bring in outside talent.
Only time will tell, but this is a serious situation. The Browns could very well be on the verge of losing the face of their franchise.
Hopefully, there is a path forward to contention in the very near future. Cleveland has a lot of work to do to get there, especially at the quarterback position. However, it would be possible with shrewd moves and a little bit of luck from the front office.
It's unfortunate how things have panned out for the Browns over the last couple of years. Watson being a bust threw a wrench in everything that the franchise was building.
Losing Garrett would be the latest in a long line of disappointments.