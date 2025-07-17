NFL Insider Brutally Roasts Cleveland Browns Rookie QB
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of quarterbacks in the NFL Draft this past season, taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round and then nabbing Shedeur Sanders on Day 3.
It was certainly a peculiar move by the Browns, who are now heading into training camp with four healthy signal-callers on their roster including veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
One of Flacco or Pickett are expected to win the starting job, which probably means that neither of the two rookies will get the chance to play right away.
Vic Tafur of The Athletic isn't sure Gabriel will ever get on the field for Cleveland at all, as he certainly does not seem to like the Oregon product's chances of making it in the pros.
"Joe Flacco is back to save the day, assuming he beats out Kenny Pickett. Your mother told you never to assume, but she loves Flacco. And Shedeur Sanders should get a much-needed win and beat out Dillon Gabriel for the No. 3 job, as the Browns will learn you can’t draft a short quarterback in the third round just because he has a firm handshake and intangibles," Tafur wrote.
Gabriel stands just 5-foot-11, which is certainly not what you want from a quarterback. Remember: even Baker Mayfeld was considered by some to be too short when the Browns took him No. 1 overall back in 2018, and Mayfield is 6-foot-1.
Chances are, Cleveland will not be keeping both Gabriel and Sanders moving forward, and the general consensus is that Sanders is the far superior talent, even if he was selected a couple of rounds later.
Gabriel enjoyed an impressive collegiate career, but there is no question that his NFL prospects are a bit dicey.
