Cleveland Browns Connected to Trade Featuring Confusing Return

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to a trade before the NFL season starts, but the predicted return is pretty strange.

Matthew Schmidt

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reacts to a play during the first half of a game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reacts to a play during the first half of a game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have plenty of opportunities to make a trade before the start of the NFL regular season, and it seems rather certain they will do something before then.

Most specifically, the Browns are entering training camp with a quartet of healthy quarterbacks, and it seems highly unlikely that they will keep all four heading into Week 1.

Bleacher Report's Matt Holder feels that Joe Flacco will be the odd man out, and he is predicting Cleveland to trade Flacco prior to the season opener. However, he feels that the Browns could land multiple draft picks in return for the 40-year-old, which is incredibly doubtful.

"While Flacco could be the starting quarterback in Cleveland this year, let's be honest, the Browns are going to have a tough time being a playoff contender this season," Holder wrote. "So, allowing Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders to see if they can be the franchise's future behind center is a better long-term plan than trotting out a 40-year-old who is on a one-year deal. Meanwhile, trading Flacco would yield some draft capital from a team that could use a veteran backup."

Does it make sense for a team in desperate need of quarterback help to express interest in Flacco? Sure. Would it make equal sense to part with more than one draft choice for him? Absolutely not.

The chances of Cleveland landing anything more than one Day 3 pick — and probably a late one, at that — in return for Flacco are slim to none, and if general manager Andrew Berry is able to squeeze a juicier trade package out of Flacco, then major hats off to him.

But let's be realistic: if the Browns do trade Flacco (which is entirely possible), they aren't securing that much in return for him.

