Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Historic Myles Garrett Decision
At this point, no one would deny that Myles Garrett is one of the greatest players in Cleveland Browns history, and when it's all said and done, he could very well be one of the best defensive players to ever step on the gridiron.
And you know what? For quite a while earlier this offseason, it was looking like Garrett's tenure with the Browns had come to an end, as the superstar pass rusher demanded a trade shortly after the regular season concluded.
Ultimately, Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with Cleveland, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history (for now, anyway). Essentially, the 29-year-old will spend the rest of his prime with the Browns, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Considering that Garrett will basically be a Cleveland lifer, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports is predicting the Browns to ultimately retire Garrett's No. 95 when the former No. 1 overall pick decides to call it quits.
"Freshly locked up with a new contract, Garrett is a Cleveland Browns lifer, and remarkably, despite the franchise's general dysfunction, he's remained in the conversation of all-timers off the edge," Benjamin wrote. "Up over 100 sacks through eight seasons, his No. 95 is forever imposing in the trenches, often giving life to an otherwise dejected fan base. His quarterback hunting has, of course, failed to elevate the Browns into a true contender, but no one's ever doubted his ability to shred opposing pockets."
Garrett, who won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023, racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles this past season, posting his seventh straight double-digit sack campaign. He also earned his fourth First-Team All-Pro selection.
