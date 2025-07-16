Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Player Surprisingly Retires Before Training Camp

A Cleveland Browns player is surprisingly retiring before the start of NFL training camp.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Riddell speedflex Cleveland Browns helmets on the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Riddell speedflex Cleveland Browns helmets on the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Training camp is just around the corner for the Cleveland Browns, which means we should probably expect the team to make some interesting moves in the coming weeks.

Well, the Browns have already begun doing just that, as they placed defensive end Elerson Smith on the reserve/retired list.

Smith signed to Cleveland's practice squad last September and ultimately played in two games with the Browns in 2024, logging a couple of tackles.

At just 26 years old, Smith's decision to retire is certainly surprising, especially given that he initially entered the NFL with considerable promise.

The 6-foot-7 pass rusher, who played his collegiate football at Northern Iowa, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Smith played in just 13 contests across two seasons with the Giants before being waived in July 2023. He totaled 11 tackles and a forced fumble during his short time in New York.

The Minneapolis native did not appear in a single game in 2023 before eventually joining the Browns, where he was unable to crack a crowded defensive line rotation.

The same was likely going to be true for Smith in Cleveland this year, especially with Alex Wright coming back from injury.

Hopefully, Smith is able to find another career path. Either that, or perhaps he will make his NFL return at some point and catch on with another team.

The Browns are expected to start Myles Garrett and Isaiah McGuire at defensive end in 2025.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Trade Featuring Confusing Return

MORE: Insider Delivers Bad News for Cleveland Browns Rookie

MORE: Former NFL Star Drops Bold Cleveland Browns RB Prediction

MORE: Browns are Obvious Trade Destination for 49ers' Disgruntled WR

MORE: Cleveland Browns Warned Against Blockbuster WR Trade

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News