Insider Delivers Bad News for Cleveland Browns Rookie
When the Cleveland Browns selected running back Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the NFL Draft, they thought they were getting an explosive addition to an offense that sorely needed it. They never expected what was about to transpire.
Judkins was recently arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge, putting his 2025 campaign — and perhaps his future with the Browns — in jeopardy.
Now, Cleveland may have to sit and wait for a decision to come down from the NFL, much like it did last year with second-round defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.
Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot doesn't envision things exactly being rosy for Judkins heading into his rookie campaign and is expecting the Ohio State product of face some type of punishment.
“When we hear and see what happened or what allegedly happened and the description in the police report, I really can’t see how the NFL isn’t going to suspend him," Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan. "They suspended Mike Hall Jr. for five games. And I would think that Quinshon would be facing some games if the NFL determines that these accusations are true."
Cabot added that Cleveland was unable to identify any character concerns for Judkins prior to the NFL Draft, so this certainly came out of left field.
The 21-year-old spent his first couple of collegiate campaigns at Ole Miss, leading the SEC in rushing yards in 2022 and in rushing touchdowns twice before transferring to Ohio State. Judkins registered 1,060 yards and 14 scores on the ground last season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
