Cleveland Browns Insider Shares Positive Insight on Pro Bowler's Contract
The Cleveland Browns are a team that could use all of the talent it can get — especially catching the football.
The Browns should be interested in adding talent on the outside and certainly keeping who they already have. Tight end David Njoku falls into this category.
The 29-year-old Pro Bowler signed a four-year deal worth $56.75 million in 2022. He is due for a contract extension and many fans have had their eyes on the situation.
Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot recently shared that both teams have interest and a deal could get done in the "coming months."
"I did ask (General Manager) Andrew Berry about extending David, and he basically said that is something that David wants and is something the Browns want, so I think we'll see something happen there at some point. Not necessarily in training camp or before the season, but I think it's something that both sides want to do."- Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
The Browns selected Njoku with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has dealt with different injuries over the course of his career but has put it together in recent years.
Njoku was a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 after putting up career highs with 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Njoku had a bit of an uneven season but still caught 64 passes.
It would behoove the Browns to keep Njoku around with a contract extension. It will be interesting to see if the two sides get together in the coming months.