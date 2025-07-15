Browns are Obvious Trade Destination for 49ers' Disgruntled WR
The Cleveland Browns need a wide receiver, and the San Francisco 49ers may have the answer for them.
The 49ers are currently engaged in a contract standoff with Jauan Jennings, who has just one year remaining on his deal and wants an extension after a breakout campaign in 2024. He either wants to get paid or traded, which sets up a complicated situation for San Francisco.
Enter the Browns, who have almost no proven or reliable depth behind Jerry Jeudy at the position. Cleveland didn't draft a wide out, and while it signed Diontae Johnson in free agency, Johnson spent time with three different teams last season for a reason.
Jennings hauled in 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns last year, and at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he would comprise a great red-zone target for the Browns.
The 28-year-old is slated to earn just $7.5 million in 2025, and based on the season he had last year, that is an absolute bargain.
Considering that the Niners are pretty strapped for cash as it is, they may have a difficult time extending Jennings, so a trade is possible.
Cleveland absolutely, positively should place a phone call to the Bay Area in order to see what it would take to pry Jennings away from the 49ers. Because he has only had one truly impressive season, it shouldn't cost that much to acquire him.
The Browns may be turning the offense over to a rookie quarterback at some point this coming season, so it's important that they have the right weapons on board. Putting Jennings alongside of Jeudy would suddenly give Cleveland a rather solid receiver tandem.
