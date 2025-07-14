Cleveland Browns Ripped for Polarizing NFL Draft Move
The Cleveland Browns were in the news for the wrong reasons once again over the weekend, as rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence and battery charge.
The Browns selected Judkins in the second round of the NFL Draft and were hoping the Ohio State product would provide the club with an explosive, versatile weapon, but obviously, Judkins' future is now up in the air.
Cleveland is facing some criticism for the Judkins move, and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports never liked the Browns' decision to nab Judkins on Day 2 back in April.
Trapasso does make a very salient point.
Running backs have largely become marginalized in the modern NFL, and while stars like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry may have put the position back near the forefront last season, the fact remains that it is still one of the less imperative positions on the football field, at least in terms of having star power.
Now, to be fair, the Browns desperately needed help in their backfield this offseason, so they shouldn't be lambasted too heavily for taking Judkins. That being said, Cleveland was also in dire need of a wide receiver at the time of the draft, and the Browns didn't take a receiver at all.
Remember: Cleveland proceeded to select another halfback later in the draft, nabbing Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Perhaps the Browns would have been better off taking one of the many terrific receivers on the board with the 40th pick and then circling back to take Sampson.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: NFL Legend Drops the Hammer on Former Cleveland Browns Star
MORE: Expensive Cleveland Browns Defender Deemed Stunning Cut Candidate
MORE: Browns Insider Exposes Dillon Gabriel's Big Edge Over Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Browns, Packers Could Hook Up for Major WR Trade
MORE: Rams Dubbed Trade Destination for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders