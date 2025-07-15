Cleveland Browns Warned Against Blockbuster WR Trade
The Cleveland Browns definitely need some help at wide receiver, and there is still plenty of time for them to make a move between now and the regular season.
Recently, the Browns have been floated as a potential trade destination for Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin, who is currently locked in a contract standoff with his team.
However, Max Loeb of Honor the Land isn't incredibly bullish on the idea of McLaurin, citing his contract situation as a reason Cleveland will probably stay away.
“The only thing with Terry McLaurin now, it’s really not extending him moving forward. It's, Terry McLaurin, I believe the words were, 'I want $30 million," saying he wants $30 million from Washington with just one year left on his contract," Loeb said. "... I don’t think there’s a great chance, and if that were to happen, say goodbye to any big free agents you can sign in the next year or two and anybody you want to extend like a Greg Newsome or a Martin Emerson."
Loeb makes a terrific point, but one thing he also left out was McLaurin's age. The two-time Pro Bowler turns 30 years old in September, so he doesn't even really fit the Browns' timeline. And is it ever advisable to pay $30 million annually to an aging player?
McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and has logged five straight 1,000-yard campaigns, so there is no doubt he would Cleveland's offense. But would the financial hit and the potential for McLaurin beginning to decline be worth the risk?
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Ripped for Polarizing NFL Draft Move
MORE: NFL Legend Drops the Hammer on Former Cleveland Browns Star
MORE: Expensive Cleveland Browns Defender Deemed Stunning Cut Candidate
MORE: Browns Insider Exposes Dillon Gabriel's Big Edge Over Shedeur Sanders