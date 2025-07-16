Former NFL Star Drops Bold Cleveland Browns RB Prediction
The Cleveland Browns were recently thrown a bit of a curveball when it comes to their running back situation, as second-round rookie Quinshon Judkins was just hit with a domestic violence and battery charge.
Judkins was expected by many to be the Browns' featured back in 2025, but now, things have obviously taken a turn thanks to these off-the-field issues. That places the spotlight on fellow first-year halfback Dylan Sampson, who Cleveland took in Round 4.
Former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon clearly thinks Sampson could b the answer for the Browns in the event that Judkins misses some time.
"We have to get this kid Sampson ready to play. I really do," Dixon said on his show. "... You guys watch and see what I tell you. This kid can play, man. This kid can run. ... You watch this kid change direction, watch him run the football, watch how hard he runs the football."
Sampson is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign at Tennessee in which he racked up 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground, leading the SEC in both categories. He did that on a robust 5.8 yards per carry and also logged 20 catches for 143 yards.
Funny enough, Sampson actually just had a better season than Judkins, but it should be noted that Judkins was sharing the backfield with TreVeyon Henderson at Ohio State.
Regardless, Cleveland may have to lean on Sampson now, at least early in season if Judkins potentially gets suspended. But all along, there was always the chance that Sampson was going to become a better NFL player than Judkins. We'll see how things unfold.
