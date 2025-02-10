Insider Suggests Browns' Myles Garrett Trade to Eagles
The Cleveland Browns are facing a tough situation with superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. He has requested a trade publicly and has continued making media appearances expressing his desire to play for a contender.
At this point in time, there doesn't seem to be another outcome other than a trade.
With that in mind, the question has become, where could Garrett end up? Almost every single team in the NFL has been connected as a possible trade suitor.
Garrett wants to win a Super Bowl. He has made that crystal clear. How about a trade to the new NFL champions?
On the outside looking in, the Philadelphia Eagles seem like a team that Garrett would love to play for. They might not have interest with their defensive front already being so strong, but general manager Howie Roseman is always looking for ways to improve the roster.
Jason La Canfora, an NFL insider and analyst, suggested in a post on X that the Eagles could be Garrett's next team.
"Howie Roseman has built a monster," La Canfora wrote. "Can't wait to see what it looks like with Myles Garrett in 2025."
Granted, he's not "predicting" that Garrett will end up with Philadelphia. However, he is certainly suggesting that the Eagles are a very real destination for him.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett put together another big year. He racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
Adding those numbers to what the Philadelphia defense already is would simply be unfair. It's a move that would make the Eagles an instant favorite to repeat as NFL champions.
As for Garrett, being able to join the defending champions would seemingly line up with his mindset.
Expect to continue hearing endless amounts of Garrett rumors and speculation. Cleveland is going to be one of the most talked about teams in the NFL to start off the season and it will be interesting to see what they choose to do.
