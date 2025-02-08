NFL Insider Offers Huge Update on Browns Superstar's Trade Value
The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of the NFL over the past week. Since Myles Garrett made his trade request public, the Browns have been connected to almost every team in the league as a potential trade partner.
Garrett is one of the best pass rushers the NFL has ever seen. He is 29 years old and wants to win now. No one can blame him for that.
However, the question for the Browns has been, what will they end up getting in return for the generational superstar?
There have been some wild ideas that three first round picks could be the asking price. That would be a bit excessive, but Cleveland will get a lot of value in return for him, assuming they do trade him.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has provided a major update about the expected trade value of Garrett.
“People I’ve talked to about Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett’s trade market agree that his immense talent should garner at least two quality picks in return – either two first-rounders, or a first-rounder and a high-level Day 2 pick package. They also agree the list of potential suitors would be condensed due to his desire to join a contender after requesting a trade,” Fowler said.
Being able to land two first round picks would be a big step in the right direction. A first round pick and a high-level second round pick would be solid as well.
Unfortunately, a lot of the Browns' leverage is now gone with the trade request being made public. Thankfully, Garrett is the kind of talent that teams will still have to pay up to get, especially if a bidding war breaks out.
Looking around the league, there are many different contenders who could view Garrett as the final piece to their puzzle. That helps Cleveland's cause.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Garrett this offseason. It seems that his time with the Browns has come to an end.
