Bears Could Be Threat to Sign Browns' Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns will have to make a decision about what to do with running back Nick Chubb this offseason. He is set to become a free agent, but that storyline has been overshadowed by the Myles Garrett trade request news.
Chubb made his triumphant and anticipated return to the field following a gruesome knee injury this season. Unfortunately, his numbers simply were not good.
In the eight games that he played, he racked up 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries. Those numbers average out to a 3.3 yards per carry average.
Heading into the offseason, the Browns are not in a great financial position. They will need to spend wisely. Keeping a 29-year-old Chubb coming off of a rough year may not be the best move.
That being said, Chubb has made it known that he wants to return to Cleveland. Letting him walk would also be a tough decision to make for the Browns.
Where could Chubb land outside of Cleveland? Who could swoop in and steal him away?
There is one NFC North team that could make sense. That team is none other than the Chicago Bears.
It seems likely that the Bears would be open to bringing in an upgrade at the running back position. D'Andre Swift was solid in 2024, but Chicago would love to add more support for young quarterback Caleb Williams.
Granted, just like the Browns, the Bears could have concerns about Chubb's health and longevity. However, they are in a much better financial position and might be more willing to take a gamble on Chubb. If the former superstar can bounce back to full heatlh, he could still be a star.
Outside of Chicago, there are other teams who could consider taking a flier on Chubb. The Bears just happen to be one of the most obvious teams looking to get back into the playoffs that might view Chubb as a legitimate starting running back.
On the outside looking in, the most likely scenario is that Chubb ends up back in Cleveland. His desire to return and the Browns knowing he's a fan favorite will help that option stay alive.
It will be interesting to see what the offseason has in store. Chubb is not a lock to return to Cleveland.
Fans would love to see him back for at least one more if year. Should he struggle again in 2025, it would make more sense to move on. Giving him one last chance seems likely for the Browns, but the Bears could lurk as one potential threat.
