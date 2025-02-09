Browns Could Have a Shot at Aaron Rodgers
The Cleveland Browns badly need to address their quarterback situation this offseason. Whether they do that through free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft, something needs to be done.
Another potential option could come available in the form of Aaron Rodgers.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the New York Jets are not expected to move forward with Rodgers as their quarterback. That could make him available for a team like the Browns.
"While further discussions are expected, the overwhelming belief is that the Jets are unlikely to move forward with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback in 2025, sources to NFL on FOX," Schultz wrote. "With a new regime in place, many anticipate a fresh start, and a resolution is expected sooner rather than later."
Even at 41 years old, Rodgers would be a massive upgrade under center from what Cleveland had in 2024.
Speaking of the 2024 season, Rodgers ended up coming back strong from the torn Achilles that he suffered. He played in all 17 regular season games for the Jets, completing 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Pursuing Rodgers would accomplish a couple of different things.
If they were able to sign him, the Browns would be able to use the No. 2 overall pick on a player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. Cleveland could also circle back around for a quarterback like Quinn Ewers or Jaxson Dart later in the draft to learn from the sideline behind Rodgers for a year or two.
Rodgers would instantly make the Browns' offense better. He would give them a much higher ceiling.
Granted, it's not a guarantee that Rodgers will be available. Even if he does part ways with the Jets, he could opt for retirement.
Should he end up wanting to continue playing, Cleveland should pursue him. Who knows, the aggressive move for one of the best quarterbacks of all-time could be enough to convince Myles Garrett that the Browns can win now.
All of that being said, this is all a hypothetical situation right now. Rodgers is still under contract with New York for now until a move is officially made. But, it does look like he will part ways with the Jets.
Cleveland may not end up having any interest in Rodgers, but making a move for him would make a lot of sense for the Browns to attempt winning now.
