Cleveland Browns Land Massive WR Steal in New Prediction
The Cleveland Browns obviously need a quarterback, but that is far from their only hole on the offensive side of the ball. They also must add some weapons for whoever will be under center in 2025.
Due to salary cap constraints, the Browns have not been able to bring in any viable playmakers via free agency, but they can absolutely find some explosive players in the NFL Draft.
Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily is predicting Cleveland to do just that in the second round, as she has the Browns selecting Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III with the 33rd pick.
"He'd be an electric addition to the offense, which can use any spark plug out there," Pedraza wrote. "If the team is iffy about [Shedeur] Sanders' ability to create with their current weapons, adding Burden alleviates the literal burden to him."
Burden was viewed by most as a first-round talent a couple of months ago, but his stock dropped after a rather disappointing final season at Missouri, as he caught 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns.
However, the campaign prior, Burden hauled in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scorees, and much of Burden's struggles in 2024 can be attributed to the Tigers' rather poor quarterback situation.
The 5-foot-11 burner also ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, demonstrating his ability as a vertical threat.
If Burden does fall to Cleveland in the second round, he may prove too tempting of a weapon to ignore, especially if the Browns do, in fact, draft Sanders or Cam Ward.
