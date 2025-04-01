Cleveland Browns GM Reveals Future of Offensive Star
The Cleveland Browns had numerous players that seemed like potential trade candidates heading into the offseason, but thus far, the Browns have stood pat.
We already know Cleveland signed Myles Garrett to a massive contract extension, but it also has a handful of other players in limbo, such as offensive lineman Wyatt Teller.
Teller is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and carries a cap hit of $14.2 million, and after a rather underwhelming 2024 campaign that was marred by injury, there was speculation that the Browns could attempt to part ways with him.
Then, Cleveland added guard Teven Jenkins in free agency, which clouded Teller's future with the team even further.
However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has revealed that Teller is safe and expects the three-time Pro Bowler to be on the roster in 2025, even after the signing of Jenkins, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Teller made three straight trips to the Pro Bowl between 2021 and 2023 before a rather pedestrian 2024 season in which he registered a 62.6 overall grade at Pro Football Focus and missed four games.
The 30-year-old was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent just one year with the Bills before being traded to Cleveland.
Teller even earned back-to-back Second-Team All-Pro selections in 2020 and 2021, establishing himself as a crucial piece for the Browns in the trenches. That led to the Virginia Tech product inking a three-year, $57 million extension with Cleveland in November 2021.
Overall, Teller has been a terrific player for the Browns, but there is no doubt that he exhibited signs of decline this past season.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Open Up About Browns' New Stadium
MORE: Cleveland Browns Disclose Major Injury News on Key Defender
MORE: Browns Owner Makes Shocking Admission About Deshaun Watson Trade
MORE: Browns HC Reveals Key Details About QB Targets in NFL Draft