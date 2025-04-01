Jimmy Haslam Puts Cleveland Browns GM on Notice
The Cleveland Browns were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this past season, going 3-14 a year after making it to the playoffs.
It was a very frustrating campaign for the Browns fan base, so you can imagine how aggravating it was for owner Jimmy Haslam.
Well, it seems like Haslam is reaching a boiling point when it comes to what he expects from the front office, and with the NFL Draft looming, Haslam made it clear that he expects general manager Andrew Berry to deliver, or else.
“Andrew understands how important the draft is this year,” Haslam said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He’s got to nail it, but he understands how important it is. Everybody in our organization does.”
Berry took over as Cleveland's general manager in 2020, and while he has led the Browns to their first two playoff appearances since January 2003 during his time at the helm, there is no question that he has also made some questionable decisions.
Of course, the Deshaun Watson move was not entirely on Berry. Haslam himself just admitted that it was a big swing and a miss. But surely, Haslam expected bigger things from Cleveland in 2024, and he is obviously holding Berry responsible for that.
The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick later this month, and while selecting a quarterback seems to be the clear choice, rumor has it that Cleveland may be considering going in a different direction.
One thing is for sure: Berry needs to ensure he gets this selection right, or it may ultimately cost him his job.
