Browns Linked to Blockbuster QB Trade You Would Never Expect
We all know that the Cleveland Browns have a massive issue at quarterback, and they could solve it by simply taking a signal-caller with the second overall pick of the NFL Draft later this month.
However, it seems like the Browns are not exactly enthralled with the idea of drafting a quarterback in the first round, which has some wondering if Cleveland could potentially make a trade to acquire an answer under center.
While Kirk Cousins has been tossed around as a possibility, that probably won't be anyone's favorite solution given his age, his contract and the brutal season he had with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
But could a younger, more enticing option become available for the Browns? Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport thinks it's possible, naming Cleveland as a potential trade destination for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.
"This iteration of the Cleveland Browns has been around about a quarter-century. The team has also been looking for a viable starting quarterback for about a quarter-century," Davenport wrote. "... Like the Titans, Cleveland potentially adding a talented young quarterback on a rookie deal without dealing the second overall pick could be a game-changer for the Browns."
Richardson was selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft but has been a massive disappointment thus far, as injuries and horrendous throwing accuracy have proven to be major problems for the University of Florida product.
This past year, Richardson completed just 47.7 percent of his throws, and he has made just 15 starts in two NFL campaigns due to multiple different injuries (he was also briefly benched in 2024).
Cleveland probably wouldn't have to pay a whole lot to land Richardson, but the question is whether or not the Browns would be able to cultivate the right environment for the 22-year-old to succeed. If Indianapolis couldn't do it, why would Cleveland be any different?
It's an interesting suggestion, but it almost surely won't happen.
