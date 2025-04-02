Jon Gruden Drops Massive Claim on Browns' Possible QB Target
The Cleveland Browns desperately need to solve their quarterback situation heading into 2025, and Kenny Pickett surely isn't the answer.
The good news is that the Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they can easily net a single-caller later this month.
However, there has been rampant speculation that Cleveland is not enamored with Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to be the top quarterback available when the Browns are on the clock. As a result, many are expecting Cleveland to select edge rusher Abdul Carter.
But is there another sleeper quarterback option that the Browns can potentially nab?
One name that has gained considerable traction in recent weeks is Jaxson Dart, who has rocketed up draft boards and could very well be a first-round pick.
Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden seems to be fixated on Dart and is raving about the Ole Miss product, who just went through Gruden's QB Class.
"Rifle arm, sharp mind and the right attitude to be a franchise changing player," Gruden posted on X n reference to Dart. "Whoever gets him will be very happy!"
Could Cleveland potentially select Dart at No. 2? Probably not, but there is a chance the Browns could trade down and snatch him while picking up some more draft capital in the process.
Dart is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he led the SEC in both passing yards (4,279) and completion percentage (69.3 percent) while tossing 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 495 yards and three scores.
