Browns Linked to RB Trade That Makes Sense for Everyone Involved
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of running backs in the NFL Draft, picking Quinshon Judkins in the second round and then turning around and nabbing Dylan Sampson on Day 3.
That has left Jerome Ford in a rather uncomfortable position heading into 2025, as it is becoming increasingly obvious that the Browns do not seem him as a featured back.
As a result, Cleveland could look to make a trade in its backfield, and Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints has suggested sending Ford to the Houston Texans.
"A quality playoff team needs a versatile, change-of-pace back. Jerome Ford fits the bill," Flojo wrote. "The Browns’ backfield is undergoing a changing of the guard. Ford—once penciled in as a potential lead back—is now fighting for a roster spot. With rookie runners Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson surging up the depth chart, Ford could be the odd man out. That makes him a perfect trade target for Houston."
Ford has spent the first three seasons of his career with the Browns and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 565 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. While the efficiency was obviously impressive, it seems fairly obvious that Ford is not an every-down back.
That's fine on a contending team in need of a reliable No. 2 (like the Texans), but for a rebuilding squad like Cleveland, it would make more sense to move Ford, especially considering that the Browns just drafted a pair of halfbacks.
Ford also brings some pass-catching acumen into the fold, having caught 81 passes for 544 yards and five touchdowns over the last couple of seasons.
With just one year remaining on Ford's contract, however, it doesn't appear that the 25-year-old is much longer for Cleveland.
