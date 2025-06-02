Browns Linked to Move That Would Improve Major Defensive Need
The Cleveland Browns definitely have a lot of impressive pieces on the defensive side of the ball, which is why they were the top-ranked defense in the NFL just two years ago.
However. the Browns showed some slippage in that department last season, and they have a very clear weakness at one position in particular: linebacker.
Not only is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah slated to miss the entire 2025 campaign, but Cleveland does not have a whole lot of proven talent among its linebacking corps in general.
That's why Tyler Dragon of USA Today feels that the Browns should make a push to sign free-agent linebacker Kyzir White.
"The Browns had an 83.7% tackle efficiency percentage, which ranked last in the NFL for the second consecutive season, per Next Gen Stats," Dragon wrote. "Cleveland's 2025 second-round pick linebacker, Carson Schwesinger, should help in that department. The team would double down on a weakness with the acquisition of White."
White spent the last couple of years with the Arizona Cardinals and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at West Virginia, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
White has posted over 100 tackles three times in his career, topping out at 144 back in 2021. He definitely isn't an elite player at his position, but he is certainly an intriguing available option that the Browns could probably land on a cheap one-year deal.
