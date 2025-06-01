Cleveland Browns' Salary Cap Receiving Notable Update
The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason mired in arguably the worst financial situation in the NFL, but help is on the way.
The Browns released a couple of players with post-June 1 designations earlier this offseason in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and safety Juan Thornhill, which means that their money doesn't come off the books until June 2.
Thanks to the fact that June is finally here, can breathe a little bit, and Chris Pokomy of Dawgs By Nature outlines how the money will work for Cleveland.
"Heading into June, the Browns were taking a $5.864 million cap hit for Thornhill. Effective June 2nd, that number gets reduced to $2.284 million, freeing up $3.58 million in cap space for 2025," Pokomy wrote. "Similarly, Tomlinson was still carrying a cap number of $11.54 million in 2025 through June. Now, effective June 2nd, he will only count as $5.04 million in dead cap toward 2025, a savings of $6.5 million in 2026."
That will open up a nice chunk of cash for the Browns, something we haven't been used to seeing from the franchise over the last several years.
"Together, the savings add up to about $10.08 million, which gives Browns general manager Andrew Berry a little more flexibility to do what he wants — either adding a player, extending a contract, restructuring a contract, or having more cap space to roll over into next season," Pokomy added.
Of course, with the free-agent market now pretty barren, Cleveland doesn't exactly have a ton of options in terms of adding players. The Browns could, whoever, work on an extension with someone on their roster, but whether or not Berry and the front office actually want to extend anyone is another question entirely.
The overarching point is that Cleveland is now freeing up some cap space, which is always significant.
