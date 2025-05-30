Browns Fans Will be Aggravated Over This Shedeur Sanders Update
When the Cleveland Browns were able to trade up to land Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, many felt that they had found their franchise quarterback.
However, it was always going to be a challenge for Sanders heading into his rookie campaign, as he knew he was going to be battling with three other signal-callers — including fellow draft pick Dillon Gabriel — for the starting role.
Well, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the Browns aren't favoring either Sanders or Gabriel to start. That job will almost surely go to one of the two veterans in Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett.
What will probably aggravate Cleveland fans, though, is the fact that Sanders is apparently all the way at the bottom of the depth chart, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
"Shedeur right now is the fourth-team quarterback," Cabot said on the Rich Eisen Show. "He did not take any team reps yesterday. Sometimes, there's misinformation that comes out of an OTA like that, but he just did not take any team reps. ... He wasn't the second guy or the first guy. He didn't take any 11-on-11s yesterday. ... They are making him come up the learning curve and learn his way."
Now, before Browns fans jump to conclusions, everyone needs to understand that this is just the first round of organized team activities. It's also important to remember that Sanders was a fifth-round pick. Gabriel was taken in Round 3, and both Flacco and Pickett were always going to be ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes product on the early depth chart.
Cleveland is clearly just trying to bring Sanders along slowly, which is probably the right move at this point in time. Perhaps the Browns will have bigger plans for the 23-year-old later on in the offseason program, but for now, everyone should relax.
