Cleveland Browns WR Raises Eyebrows With Questionable Decision
The Cleveland Browns somehow did not select a wide receiver in the NFL draft in spite of the fact that they had no genuinely proven talent behind Jerry Jeudy.
After the draft, however, the Browns signed Diontae Johnson, who has a Pro Bowl season on his resume, but also played for three different teams last season.
Johnson has had some behavioral issues in the past, which is a major reason why he has bounced around so much. Couple that with his declining production, and you can see why so many were skeptical about Cleveland's decision to add him.
Well, those same cynics were sort of vindicated this week, as Johnson failed to show up for the Browns' first round of organized team activities.
Yes, organized team activities are fully optional, but for someone who really, really needs to make a good impression with his new squad after such a horrendous 2024 campaign, this wasn't a good look.
Johnson actually has a legitimate chance to become Cleveland's No. 2 receiver behind Jeudy. He will be battling with Cedric Tillman for that role, and while Tillman displayed flashes last season, the jury is still entirely out on the former third-round pick.
Case in point, Johnson has a golden opportunity on his hands right now, and he hasn't exactly grabbed it by the horns from the jump.
The 28-year-old caught 33 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns last year. He made the Pro Bowl back in 2021, but that feels like eons ago at this point.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Teammate Seems to Throw Major Shade at Myles Garrett
MORE: Insider Slams Cleveland Browns for Shedeur Sanders Strategy
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Has Already Made Big Change
MORE: Browns' Joe Flacco Shares Hilarious Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Quote
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans in a Frenzy After Latest Myles Garrett Update