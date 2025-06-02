Deion Sanders Gets Brutally Honest on Critics of Browns' Shedeur Sanders
The microscope has been on Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders for quite some time, and it will only intensify as heads into the NFL. Surely, he understands that, and his father, legendary cornerback Deion Sanders, knows it as well.
So when heavy criticism was placed upon Shedeur going into the draft, it almost definitely did not surprise him nor his father, but that doesn't mean Deion wasn't bothered by it. Shedeur is his son, after all.
During a recent on Said What Needs to be Said with Asante Samuel, Deion addressed the pre-draft rumors that Shedeur showed up to meetings unprepared and with an attitude.
“They want to create these narratives and create these stories and then attach them to a kid that ain’t never done nothing wrong," Deion said. "... You're not going to catch them in no foolery or no mess. When you sit up there and say something like, 'He went in the league unprepared,' like, dude, Shedeur Sanders?"
Deion has been very vocal about his son over the past couple of years and coached him throughout his entire collegiate career, starting at Jackson State for the first two seasons of Shedeur's NCAA tenure and then concluding their partnership with consecutive campaigns at Colorado.
Shedeur was expected by most to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but he shockingly slipped all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns traded up to acquire him.
Now, the 23-year-old will be fighting for a starting job in a quarterback room that also includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
