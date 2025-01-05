Cleveland Browns Officially Learn NFL Draft Fate
After putting the finishing touches on a forgettable 2024 season on Saturday night, the Cleveland Browns officially learned what pick they will have in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cleveland dropped to 3-14 following a 35-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 18, guaranteeing itself at least the No. 3 overall pick in April. Some additional assistance came on Sunday, however, when the New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 23-16 to improve to 4-13 and forfeit the rights to the No. 1 overall pick.
That win allowed the Browns to slide up to the second overall pick, with the Tennessee Titans taking over the top spot in the order after losing to the Houston Texans 23-14 on Sunday. Had the Titans won that game Cleveland would have climbed all the way up to the first pick.
The 2025 offseason is expected to be a pivotal one after a disappointing season that began with Super Bowl aspirations, only for the franchise to be jockeying for draft position over the final few weeks. How Browns VP of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry utilizes and maximize the team's draft capital will be crucial in getting the organization back on track.
As things stand right now, the Browns have nine picks to use in the upcoming NFL Draft, including four in the first three rounds. Their full arsenal includes the following picks:
1st Round (own)
2nd Round (own)
3rd Round (own)
3rd Round (Buffalo)
4th Round (own)
5th Round (Lions)
6th Round (own)
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears)
6th Rounder (Vikings)